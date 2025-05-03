The Golden State Warriors, after once leading the Houston Rockets 3-1 in their first-round series, are now heading back to H-Town for a Game 7. With a 115-107 loss at home Friday night, the Warriors ensured they will have to win a second game on the road in this series to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. And Golden State fans are not happy, to say the least, with longtime head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr, who could — or did, some fans would argue — nothing but watch as his team was dominated in the fourth quarter of Game 6. Golden State, which entered the final period trailing by just two points, immediately surrendered a four-point play and then continued to suffer from an anemic offense with the Rockets' large and rangy defense focusing on limiting the impact of Stephen Curry.

During and following the loss, Warriors fans let their voices be heard about Steve Kerr's coaching job in Game 6.

Steve Kerr when its time to make adjustments: pic.twitter.com/7KHL4877cN — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 3, 2025

Explaining to Steve Kerr that the hack strategy doesn't work if you don't rebound pic.twitter.com/ImvhMg2BjS — Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) May 3, 2025

Steve Kerr and Draymond been riding the 30 wave for too long. Regardless of how this series ends. It's time. — Lyndell Chase (@ChaseActually) May 3, 2025

Kerr after the Butler trade has been questionable, most analysts glossed over it because they were winning… in the easiest stretch of the season. Instead of integrating the player that HELPED Curry in the hardest part of the schedule, they decide to marginalise Kuminga…Blunder — $IZE L (@Inkezia_A) May 3, 2025

The guys Steve Kerr and everybody claimed to be better than Kuminga don't even look at the basket to score. Insane propaganda y'all was pushing on here — Beke (@BK9419) May 3, 2025

