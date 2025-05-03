The Golden State Warriors, after once leading the Houston Rockets 3-1 in their first-round series, are now heading back to H-Town for a Game 7. With a 115-107 loss at home Friday night, the Warriors ensured they will have to win a second game on the road in this series to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. And Golden State fans are not happy, to say the least, with longtime head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr, who could — or did, some fans would argue — nothing but watch as his team was dominated in the fourth quarter of Game 6. Golden State, which entered the final period trailing by just two points, immediately surrendered a four-point play and then continued to suffer from an anemic offense with the Rockets' large and rangy defense focusing on limiting the impact of Stephen Curry.

During and following the loss, Warriors fans let their voices be heard about Steve Kerr's coaching job in Game 6.

https://x.com/ThePettiestLA/status/1918510333351641296

