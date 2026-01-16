The Golden State Warriors stayed hot by defeating the New York Knicks 126-113 on Thursday night. Recently, Jimmy Butler called the Dubs mediocre. After the win, he clarified how he felt about the team going forward.

Jimmy Butler after calling the Warriors “mediocre” the other night: “I really think we are turning this thing around. We’re figuring it out.” pic.twitter.com/8ezv1dn0ix — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2026

Butler had been frustrated by the Warriors' play. Moreover, the Warriors could never seem to get it going when he and Curry both went off. Curry also had his take on the situation and where the Warriors were going.

Steph Curry: “I like where we are at. I like the vibes. I like how we are playing. pic.twitter.com/1IYTwTsADa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

The Warriors did not start off so hot, trailing the Knicks 35-30 after the first quarter. Then, they had a solid second quarter to put themselves up 62-60 at halftime. A strong third quarter, fueled by Curry's 10 third-quarter points, helped the Warriors build a lead. Finally, they did enough in the fourth quarter to maintain their lead and win this game.

Butler led the Warriors with 32 points on 14 of 22 shooting. Likewise, Curry had 27 points while shooting 10 of 17, including 4 of 9 from the triples. Moses Moody added 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski had 19 points off the bench on 8 of 9 shooting, including 2 of 3 from the three-point line.

It was a welcome reprieve for the team, as the Warriors are dealing with some drama with Jonathan Kuminga. Despite that, the team has maintained its momentum and is currently 23-19 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The win against the Knicks was their second in a row, and they have gone 4-1 in their past five games. Now, they will continue their homestand as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets into town on Saturday.