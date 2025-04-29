Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks went back and forth with one another during Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

With over two minutes remaining in the first half, Butler and Brooks stood next to each other at the free-throw line. Tari Eason completed his second of two attempts, but after that, Butler shoved Brooks to the floor as both teams resumed live play.

Before Eason's free-throw shot, Butler exchanged words with Brooks. What he said were insults towards the Rockets player.

“You a bum and a b*tch,” Butler said, which Brooks reacted with laughter.

"You a bum and a b*tch." Jimmy Butler to Dillon Brooks

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Turns out Jimmy Butler and the Warriors had the last laugh over Dillon Brooks and the Rockets in Game 4.

Butler returned to the Warriors' rotation after missing Game 3 due to a pelvic injury he suffered early in Game 2. He proved to be pivotal as he made clutch free throws to help the Warriors take down the Rockets 109-106.

Five players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf, including Butler. He finished with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds after playing over 40 minutes in his return. He shot 7-of-12 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe. Brandin Podziemski came next with 26 points and five assists, Stephen Curry put up 17 points and three assists, Buddy Hield had 15 points and four rebounds, while Quinten Post provided 13 points.

It was absolutely crucial for Golden State to win this game at home. They stole homecourt advantage from Houston after winning Game 1, and by winning Games 3 and 4, all the pressure is on the Rockets to come back instead of the Warriors. This also proves that the Warriors' potential for playoff success is legitimate and not for opponents to underestimate.

Now having a 3-1 series lead, the Warriors will look to close out the series on the road against the Rockets in Game 5. The contest will take place on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.