The Golden State Warriors are officially in survival mode. After dropping Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-93, and fumbling home-court advantage, the focus has shifted entirely to the health of Golden State superstar Stephen Curry. The 16-year veteran suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 1, and will be evaluated in a week.

Even more concerning? Steph Curry does not have a target return date.

“You can't accelerate it,” Curry told reporters, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, emphasizing the unpredictability of hamstring recovery timelines. That uncertainty looms large over the Dub's chances of making a run in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Former NBA Champion Danny Green delivered a stark outlook on ESPN's NBA Today.

“Sorry, without Steph, there isn't much they can do,” Green told Malika Andrews and Chiney Oguwumike. “They need everyone from Pat Spencer to Jonathan Kuminga to step up. And I just don't see that happening.”

While the Warriors managed a Game 1 win after Curry's early exit, Game 2 painted a very different picture. Golden State's offense sputtered without its leader, with Kuminga providing a modest 18 points off the bench– one of the few bright spots.

The Wolves, meanwhile, dominated from start to finish. Julius Randle led the way with 24 points, while phenom Anthony Edwards returned from a brief ankle scare to contribute 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 20 off the bench, exploiting the Warriors' diminished backcourt defense.

With no clear timetable for Curry's return, the pressure now shifts to Golden State's supporting cast. The team's hopes of advancing any further in the playoffs may hinge on whether players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski can fill the scoring void.

As Game 3 sits on the horizon, the narrative around the 2025 NBA Playoffs is shifting quickly. For the Warriors, the question isn't just when Curry will return– but whether they can survive long enough for that to matter.