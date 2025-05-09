Anthony Edwards didn't hesitate to name the “alpha” of the Minnesota Timberwolves after their Game 2 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. It happens to be Julius Randle.

After 33 minutes of action, Randle finished with a stat line of 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. He shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Edwards reflected on Randle's performance after the game. Knowing how crucial to the squad, the star guard labeled him as the alpha who elevates the team's performance.

“He’s an alpha male, man. He stands out. When he plays like that, we’re hard to beat,” Edwards said.

"He's an alpha male, man. He stands out. When he plays like that, we're hard to beat" – Anthony Edwards on Julius Randle

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle played tag-team in leading the Timberwolves to a 117-93 blowout win over the Warriors in Game 2.

The Warriors missed Stephen Curry due to a hamstring strain, which significantly limited the team's offense. The Timberwolves used that to their advantage, making big runs to cruise to the victory and even up the series at one game apiece.

Unlike Game 1, Minnesota was at their best on the offensive side of the ball. They shot 51% from the field, including 43% from downtown. They also moved the ball efficiently, creating 33 assists to propel their offense to a high level.

Five players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Randle. Edwards produced 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-13 overall, including 2-of-4 from three, and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came next with 20 points and three assists, Jaden McDaniels put up 16 points, while Naz Reid provided 11 points and five assists.

The Timberwolves will look to take a 2-1 series lead when they face the Warriors in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.