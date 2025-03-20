Jimmy Butler saw his stock drop drastically during the final days of his Miami Heat stint, paving the way for the Golden State Warriors to trade for him at a reduced cost. Ever since arriving on the Warriors, Butler has done nothing but change the fortunes of the franchise — with the team losing just four times since securing the 35-year-old star's services and just twice with him in the active lineup.

Butler has established quite a good relationship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and the Warriors have been thriving with him playing a prominent role. The 35-year-old brings with him a ton of personality, a ton of confidence and edge, as well as some quirks that sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski found interesting.

“I think the biggest thing that stands out to me is he lights a candle in his locker – home or away. I’ve never seen that before,” Podziemski said on Willard & Dubs on 95.7 The Game, via Joel Soria of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t know if it’s something spiritual or just a good luck thing, but he does that.”

Whatever Butler is doing seems to be working anyway; the Warriors, when they're locked in and at full strength, look like the true championship contender. Thus, Podziemski is encouraging the veteran to just keep doing what he's doing.

I’ve never seen that. I saw it for the first time in Chicago (Butler's Warriors debut) when we were there, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is different.’ But, hey, it’s working,” Podziemski added.

Having Butler around has been quite the luxury for the Warriors; he can take over games with his scoring and defense, but he's more than content to playing a glue-guy role similar to the one Andre Iguodala played during his heyday with the Dubs. And his presence in the locker room hasn't just been welcome, but it's been cherished as well.

Jimmy Butler and the Warriors have lofty ambitions

Lighting a candle can mean a great many things; it can symbolize gratefulness and hope, as well as grief. For the Warriors, Jimmy Butler certainly means the former when he engages in his pregame ritual.

The Warriors are hopeful that they can go on one last championship run in the Stephen Curry era, and the arrival of Butler has given them a chance to do so. And if Butler shows up in the playoffs like he usually does, then no team will prefer to face them in the postseason.