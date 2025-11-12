The Golden State Warriors lost another road game this season, and it marked their sixth consecutive road loss. The Warriors have been up and down this season, and after starting off strong, things have seemingly cooled down for them. Draymond Green has never been shy of sharing his thoughts, and after the 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he noted that it doesn't feel like the team is committed to winning and that they have agendas.

The word agenda seemed to catch the eye of many, and there are a few people who come to mind when it comes to that term and the Warriors, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“When the term ‘agenda' enters the mix, the attention tends to shift toward two of the Warriors' youngest core members who have been outspoken about their desire for more — third-year guard Brandin Podziemski and fifth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga,” Slater wrote.

“Podziemski made a number of comments in the lead-up to the season about his long-term career ambitions, including a news conference answer to a question about whether he wanted to be as great as Steph Curry,” Slater continued. “Podziemski said he ‘wants to be better than him,' an answer that elicited some eyerolls and continued references from several within the organization. Podziemski's numbers (12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists) are relatively stable from a season ago.”

For Podziemski, he hasn't shown a real leap yet in his career where the team may feel comfortable giving him the keys after Curry is gone. He still has a lot to work on, and it's uncertain if he'll ever reach that next gear, which is why the organization feels that way.