After a disheartening 134-125 loss to Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors (44-31) on April Fool’s Day, the totally reset Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) dropped to sixth in the Western Conference standings. A team sitting in second place for most of the season is now in an intensifying fight to secure a top-six seed and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Ja Morant’s squad has dropped home games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics as well as the Warriors since Taylor Jenkins was let go. However, new head coach Tuomas Iisalo remains unfazed with the 0-3 start to the NBA career.

Iisalo is instead drawing on his unique experience battling relegation in Europe to prepare for the high-stakes pressure of the NBA Playoffs race. Trying to read the tea leaves of four different franchises within 1.5 games of each other and six games remaining is too much. The K.I.S.S. method translates well enough across languages and leagues.

“I don't know how other coaches do it, but I never saw the need really to look past tomorrow or today,” Iisalo said. “Our focus is to take the lessons from this game and apply them to the Miami game as best as we can. We are maybe not in a great situation, in a playoff situation, but no matter what, you know we're gonna be in a postseason situation.”

Tuomas Iisalo took the reins of the suddenly sliding Grizzlies with only weeks remaining in the regular season and is no stranger to do-or-die scenarios. In his previous coaching stints in Europe, he twice faced the “existential threat” of relegation, where dropping to a lower division jeopardizes a franchise’s budget, roster, and staff. That crucible has equipped him to handle the current tightrope walk to remain above the NBA Play-In Tournament line.

“Two times in my career, I've been in a very different (postseason) context, but there is a concept called relegation in Europe that is an existential threat to the whole franchise. It is maybe something that is very hard to deal with or understand when it's a closed system, but being in that relegation situation twice when you feel responsible for the whole future of the franchise (is good preparation for the NBA Playoffs),” Iisalo noted. “Everybody's jobs are on the line because when you go down a level, (the franchise) does not have the same budget.”

“You sure sure don't have the same roster or people in the office,” added Iisalo. “So I've been twice in that situation and that has taught me a lot about how to approach this type of situation: Just one day at a time. You control the controllable. You do everything you can in the given timeframe. No matter where we end up, our games will continue after the regular season. We will be at our best when the postseason starts.”

Next up is Eric Spolestra's Miami Heat (34-41). Then it's up to see a resurgent Detroit Pistons (42-33) before wrapping up a three-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets (19-56). Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. can hopefully get Tuomas Iisalo a first win before returning home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32).

An April 11 trip to face Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (47-29) could suffocate the Grizzlies' top-six aspiration. The finale against the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) might decide the fates of half the Western Conference. The races are that tight.

For a coach who has stared down the abyss of relegation and emerged wiser, the NBA’s postseason pressure, Play-In included, feels like familiar territory. As Ja Morant's Grizzlies battle to secure their NBA Playoffs home, Tuomas Iisalo’s European lessons may prove the difference between a safe seed and a sudden-death showdown.