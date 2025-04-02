Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant might land in hot water again after making an intriguing gesture directed at the Golden State Warriors bench during one moment in Tuesday night's game at FedExForum in Memphis.

While Morant was making his way back to the Grizzlies bench, he appeared to make a gesture that many interpreted mimicked firing a gun. Warriors forward Draymond Green seemed to take issue with Morant's action, as he tried to call the attention of a referee while Stephen Curry looked a bit surprised over what the high-flying guard just did in front of him.

Ja Morant appeared to make gun gestures towards the Golden State bench after the Grizzlies’ loss to the Warriors 👀😬 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/bBk746e6fX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morant has a controversial history in the NBA involving guns. He was slapped with two lengthy suspensions by the league during the 2022-23 NBA season and in the 2023-24 campaign. The first one was for eight games for waving a gun while on a livestream. Within just two months, Morant was hit with another suspension by the NBA, one that went for 25 games, which he served during the 2023-24 season, after he waved a gun again on an Instagram Live video.

Many fans were left surprised and baffled by the 25-year-old guard's gesture in the Warriors game.

“Again?Or is this out of context? What’s going on?” one fan said.

Another shared: “He ain’t going to the rattle the Warriors. These two teams meeting in the playoffs would be cinema. League needs to look into this though!”

“Wonder what led to that reaction? 🤷‍♂️👀” asked a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

“My son favorite players are curry and Ja but I don’t want him following Ja because of these antics. I rather him do the night night instead of a the AK 47,” chimed in another fan.

From a different comment: “Ja is never beating the allegations 😭😂”

The Warriors, however, had the last laugh against Memphis, as the Dubs came away with a 134-125 win on the strength of a spectacular performance by Curry. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player torched Memphis for 52 points on 16-for-31 shooting from the field, including 12 3-pointers. Morant had 36 points in the loss to Golden State

The Grizzlies remain winless under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo. They are 0-3 since firing Taylor Jenkins.