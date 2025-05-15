After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 4-1 series loss, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are expected to part ways with young forward Jonathan Kuminga this offseason.

Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Warriors looks increasingly uncertain after a rocky four-year stretch that has highlighted his inconsistent role. His recent stretch of DNPs, starting with the regular-season finale against the Clippers, only added to the speculation.

Kuminga was pulled from the rotation during the Houston series, signaling a lack of trust from head coach Steve Kerr. His return to the lineup came only after Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury, and even then, Kuminga’s minutes were limited and largely situational. Despite flashing his scoring ability late against Minnesota, his long-term fit in Golden State remains unclear.

“I was listening to the guys behind me tonight give running commentary — T’Wolves fans,” Warriors controlling owner Joe Lacob said via an article from Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

“Kuminga’s the guy they talked about all night long. He’s the only guy that could really guard (Anthony Edwards) out there. Did a pretty damn good job. He had a tough situation with the DNPs from the last series, and to bounce back from that, I give him a lot of credit. I’m a big fan of his,” he continued.

Will Kuminga stay as a Warrior?

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has long been one of Kuminga’s strongest supporters. He played a key role in drafting him in 2021 and has consistently backed him through the ups and downs of his development. According to league sources, it’s hard to imagine Lacob letting Kuminga walk for nothing by signing an offer sheet elsewhere. A return to Golden State is still very much in play.

The Warriors are likely to extend a $10.2 million qualifying offer to Kuminga, making him a restricted free agent in July. That move would give Golden State the ability to match any offer he receives, giving them some control as both sides navigate his future with the team.

Clutchpoints Brett Seigel earlier reported that Golden State intends to work with Jonathan Kuminga to secure a sign-and-trade deal this offseason, as his role no longer fits the team’s plans with Jimmy Butler on board. Despite strong support from Lacob, most within the organization believe Kuminga’s chapter with the Warriors is coming to a close.

“Obviously JK has got the contract situation. I always wish him the best with that… whether it’s here or elsewhere you just wish him the best,” Green commented in his post-game interview.

“Obviously JK has got the contract situation. I always wish him the best with that… whether it’s here or elsewhere you just wish him the best.” Draymond on Kuminga pic.twitter.com/WXpRA51wv7 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

As a restricted free agent, Kuminga could become a valuable trade asset for the Warriors in the 2025 offseason. While insiders suggest he may have played his final game in Golden State, the NBA is always unpredictable, and there’s still a chance we’ll see Kuminga donning a Warriors jersey next season.