The Golden State Warriors secured the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after a 121-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In Tournament. Following the win, Draymond Green shared a strong endorsement of longtime teammate Stephen Curry, calling him the “best show” in basketball over the past decade.

In a video clip captured by 95.7 The Game, Green reflected on Curry’s impact and entertainment value after another standout postseason performance.

“Stephen Curry played here… it’s the greatest show on the hardwood for the last 10 years,” Green said.

He continued, “I know I like watching Steph play… And I’m kind of like a basketball pure, so I know the rest of the world gotta really appreciate it but yeah, I think there’s no surprise. Steph Curry’s been the best show in basketball for the last 10 years and that hasn't slowed down a bit at all. I think the numbers will probably back that up.”

Stephen Curry shines, Jimmy Butler III sets record as Warriors advance past Grizzlies to face Rockets

Curry delivered another signature performance on Tuesday, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot nine-of-22 from the field, six-of-13 from three-point range, and went a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. The veteran guard has remained a consistent offensive force throughout the season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals over his last 10 games while shooting 45.8% overall and 41% from deep on 11.7 attempts per game.

Draymond Green contributed across the board before fouling out, posting four points, 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals, and a block in 31 minutes. His defensive energy and playmaking helped Golden State build momentum early and fend off Memphis’ late-game rally.

Jimmy Butler III led the scoring charge for the Warriors with a dominant 38-point outing, adding seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 12-of-20 from the field and 12-of-18 from the line, setting a new NBA Play-In Tournament record for most free-throw attempts in a single game.

With the win, the Warriors avenged their 2021 Play-In loss to the Grizzlies and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Golden State will now shift its focus to a first-round matchup against the second-seeded Houston Rockets, who finished the regular season with a 52-30 record.

The series opener is set for Sunday night at the Toyota Center, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. As Curry continues to deliver in high-stakes moments, the Warriors will aim to build on their momentum in pursuit of a fifth NBA title in the last 10 seasons.