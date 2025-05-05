The Golden State Warriors were in a long series against the Houston Rockets, but were able to walk out of Game 7 to advance to the next round. It took a team effort from the Warriors to win, and it happened on both sides of the ball. Draymond Green was the catalyst on defense for the Warriors, and he controlled the perimeter and the interior throughout the series.

Green, who was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year this season, received praise from Colin Cowherd after the series for what he was able to do in the first round.

“What Golden State really did yesterday is they said, Draymond Green shut down Sengun, just him down, get into his feet, push him around, he did and that was everything,” Cowherd said on his show.

“The Rockets were 5-for-21 if Draymond Green was guarding you, and this is what Draymond does in big series,” Cowherd continued. “He may be old, he doesn’t play old. So he shut down the middle and he’s the best defensive player I’ve ever seen and can also be an offensive catalyst.”

Green made it hard for Sengun all series, and even won the Warriors a game after stopping the Rockets center from making a shot.

Draymond Green puts on defensive masterclass for Warriors

Green has been known as a defensive genius his entire career, and he knows how to get into the heads of his opponents while also guarding at a high level. In their series against the Rockets, Green's target was Sengun, and he didn't make it easy for him. After the series, Sengun shared what he needed to work on after matching up with Green.

“I think I improved my defensive way this season, but I have to work a lot more on my offense,” Sengun said via Lachard Binkley of SI. “Long summer is waiting for me, so I've got a lot to do.”

Green's next challenge will be the frontcourt of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, who are both physical in the interior. Green may not be bigger than him, but he's shown that he can match up with anybody at this point in his career. Gobert and Green have history, so the hope is that things don't get out of hand during the series, but it will be a tough battle for both players.

If Green can bring the same intensity that he had in the first round, he'll give the Warriors a chance to win.