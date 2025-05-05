Although Alperen Sengun made a Houston Rockets Game 7 guarantee, it didn't come to fruition. Much of it was because of Draymond Green's constant chatter throughout the series.

As a result, it got to Sengun's head, and he played with a flurry of emotion. Green took advantage of this and got in his head. Despite a quality series from the Turkish big man, he sees the pros and cons of his game after the first-round exit.

Alperen Sengun talks about what he needs to improve on. “I think I improved my defensive way this season but I have to work a lot more on my offense.” Sengun went on to say he thinks he did better last season on offense and he wants to work on his touch on the offensive end… pic.twitter.com/YoXayvMgL4 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think I improved my defensive way this season, but I have to work a lot more on my offense,” Sengun said via Lachard Binkley of SI.

“Long summer is waiting for me, so I've got a lot to do.”

Despite quality performances, Green forced Sengun to take uncomfortable shots. He left him frequently in the in-between area. He shut down opportunities at the basket, as well as the three-point line.

Sengun didn't look comfortable taking a foul-line jump shot. He resulted in taking floaters or trying to go into the teeth of the defense. This work in Green's favor, as he waited for the Turkish big man to come into the paint.

Rockets' Alperen Sengun will be ready after Draymond Green's masterclass

Sengun's efforts were not for the faint of heart. After all, Green was third in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting. There's clear evidence as to why he was nominated for the award.

Despite being undersized, his mix of trash talk, basketball IQ, and knowledge of tendencies is a major element. For someone like Sengun, this was his first time in the playoffs.

Nerves were high. Meanwhile, Green has won four NBA titles and knows what the experience is like.

He had that advantage on Sengun and exploited it at every possible moment.

During the seven-game series, he only shot above 45% from the field twice (Game 1 and 5, respectively). Again, he showed that he's capable of being an elite player this time of year.

However, Sengun will need a more well-rounded game if the Rockets want to make noise.

His defense has improved tremendously, but now it's about becoming an elite offensive player. The 3-point shot looked good, but establishing that in-between can put defenses on their heels.

Either way, he'll put the work in over the summer. The taste of the playoffs is an addictive one, to say the least. To get back to that spot, Sengun will need to be better.

A more well-rounded game can do wonders for this up-and-coming Rockets team.