The Miami Heat have been slumping as of late, losers of ten consecutive games before this weekend's win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets. Tuesday evening is arguably the biggest game left on Miami's schedule this regular season, as the Heat will host old friend Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors on national television.

Many are wondering what the environment will be like in South Beach for Butler, who led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances during his tenure there but also had a very public breakup with the franchise amid a reported feud with Pat Riley.

Recently, Warriors power forward Draymond Green broke down Butler's mindset coming into the game, per The Draymond Green Show.

“We all know Jimmy's mentality. He's going to be on ten,” said Green. “What I'm excited to see is, is he going to be the guy that let's everybody else know that's around him that he's on ten? Or is he just going to walk in there on ten and everybody will fall in line?”

Green also spoke on how he envisions the atmosphere in the building.

“I think the atmosphere is going to be a great atmosphere because (Andrew Wiggins) is going to want to play great,” said Green. “Kyle Anderson is going to get minutes, and he's going to want to play great. And then obviously Jimmy raises all tides at all times.”

A big reunion for Jimmy Butler

Less than two years ago, the Miami Heat shocked everyone by making a run all the way to the NBA Finals. However, the following offseason, the team swung and missed on a potential Damian Lillard deal, and the ensuing campaign was plagued by injuries and overall dysfunction.

Fast forward another year and Butler has now joined another hopeful contender in the Warriors, while the Heat currently appear to be headed for the NBA Draft lottery unless they're able to win two play-in games.

In any case, the Heat and Warriors are slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be carried by TNT.