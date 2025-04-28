The Golden State Warriors made a big trade at the deadline this season that changed the direction of the team for the remainder of the year. The Warriors were sitting at 25-25 and looking for answers on how they would be able to make a playoff run, and they traded for Jimmy Butler.

On the night of the trade, the Warriors had to say goodbye to the players who were traded in the five-team deal, and they also lost their game to the Utah Jazz. After the game, the emotions hit Stephen Curry as he knew that this was probably going to be their last run for a championship. As Curry had tears in his eyes, Draymond Green had a fiery response, as he also knew this would be the last ride.

“Let's f—ing go then!” Green said to Curry via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “Let's do it.