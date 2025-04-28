The Golden State Warriors made a big trade at the deadline this season that changed the direction of the team for the remainder of the year. The Warriors were sitting at 25-25 and looking for answers on how they would be able to make a playoff run, and they traded for Jimmy Butler.
On the night of the trade, the Warriors had to say goodbye to the players who were traded in the five-team deal, and they also lost their game to the Utah Jazz. After the game, the emotions hit Stephen Curry as he knew that this was probably going to be their last run for a championship. As Curry had tears in his eyes, Draymond Green had a fiery response, as he also knew this would be the last ride.
“Let's f—ing go then!” Green said to Curry via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. “Let's do it.
“There's an appreciation that we felt and feel. We were sitting there and coming to that realization we got an obligation to uphold. … They [traded for Butler] for us because they still believe in us.”
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green ready for last ride
Since the Butler trade, the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league, and though they still had to go through the Play-In Tournament, they were able to advance and are leading their series against the Houston Rockets 2-1.
Curry has shown this season that he still has a lot left in the tank, and Green has continued to be a steady force on the defensive side of the ball. There's no wondering when it will all end for the Warriors and their core group, but they can still make some noise, and that's what they're doing now.
Both Curry and Green would love to add another championship to their resume, and Butler would want to get his first one ever. It's going to take a lot, but the Warriors believe that they have the team to do it.