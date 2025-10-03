The Golden State Warriors stand at a crossroads entering the 2025-26 season. Their dynasty is no longer untouchable, but it isn’t over either. Stephen Curry remains their centerpiece, and Jimmy Butler is still an elite two-way force. Yet at the heart of everything Golden State does, both emotionally and tactically, lies Draymond Green.

The 35-year-old forward has been the voice, tone-setter, and defensive anchor of the Warriors for over a decade, and now, as he approaches the twilight of his career, Green is once again setting expectations sky high. His recent championship proclamation during the offseason runs with Butler was classic Draymond: bold, unfiltered, and unapologetically confident.

But while bravado is part of Green’s DNA, the coming season will demand more than words. The Warriors had a relatively uneventful offseason, bringing in Al Horford for veteran frontcourt depth and resolving their drawn-out contract standoff with Jonathan Kuminga. Outside of that, the roster looks largely the same, which makes Green’s role even more critical in determining how far Golden State can go. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for Draymond Green’s 2025-26 campaign.

Draymond Green will put together his best playmaking season in years

Throughout his career, Green has never been defined by scoring, but rather by his ability to function as Golden State’s connective tissue. His averages across 881 career games: 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, tell the story of a player who thrives in the margins, doing what his teammates need. However, this season sets the stage for Green to experience a statistical resurgence, particularly as a facilitator.

Draymond Green saw a dude in a Jordan Poole Jersey and put him in a headlock 😭 (h/t @TheWarriorsTalk) pic.twitter.com/9FZLYsA2qZ — Guru (@DrGuru_) September 19, 2025

The arrival of Jimmy Butler midway through last season reshaped the Warriors’ offensive identity. While Curry remains the gravitational centerpiece, Butler demands the ball in isolation and mid-post sets far more often than Thompson ever did. This change forces Golden State to play slower, more methodical basketball at times, and that naturally elevates the importance of Green as a secondary creator. When Curry is off the ball or dealing with double-teams, Green’s ability to orchestrate dribble handoffs, find cutters like Kuminga, or exploit Butler’s playmaking gravity becomes essential.

The prediction here is that Green averages close to eight assists per game, his highest mark since the 2015-16 season when he played a central role in Golden State’s 73-win campaign. It won’t be just about racking up assists; it will be about setting the tone for an offense that has to blend old habits with new realities. If Butler and Curry can coexist effectively, Green will be the reason why.

Draymond will anchor a Top-5 defense despite age

Defensive versatility has always been Green’s calling card. Whether switching onto guards, protecting the rim as a small-ball center, or quarterbacking rotations from the weak side, Green is the single biggest reason the Warriors were able to sustain their dynasty across multiple roster iterations. But at 35 years old, the question lingers: can he still perform at that level night after night?

Protecting the paint since 2012 🔒🫡 Looking back at some of Draymond Green’s most iconic blocks. pic.twitter.com/hp2ttS6Feg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 23, 2025

The bold prediction is yes, Draymond Green will once again anchor a top-five defense in the NBA. While the Warriors’ roster skews older with Curry, Butler, and Horford, they still have length, versatility, and enough youth in players like Kuminga and Moses Moody to cover ground defensively. What elevates them is Green’s ability to tie all of it together.

Expect Green to take on fewer individual scoring assignments and instead operate more as a defensive coordinator on the floor. Much like how Al Horford extended his career in Boston by excelling in positioning and communication rather than sheer athleticism, Green can maintain his impact by outthinking opponents. Advanced metrics like defensive rating and on/off splits will once again reflect his value, showing that even as his scoring dips further, his defensive IQ keeps Golden State among the league’s elite.

If the Warriors are to have any shot at a deep playoff run, this aspect of Green’s game is non-negotiable. The team’s margin for error has shrunk as age and injuries take their toll, and Green’s defensive presence is the only thing preventing them from sliding into mediocrity.

Draymond will secure his legacy with a defining postseason run

Every great career eventually reaches a point where legacy looms larger than the present. For Draymond Green, the 2025-26 season might be his final opportunity to define his story on his own terms. He has already cemented himself as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history, a four-time champion, and the fiery soul of the Warriors dynasty. Yet skeptics still point to his volatility, technical fouls, and tendency to overshadow his team’s success with his antics.

That's one way to make an entrance at Media Day, Draymond Green😎😂 pic.twitter.com/GXmN7FNYPV — NBA (@NBA) September 29, 2025

The boldest prediction of all is that Draymond Green delivers a defining postseason run this year, one that cements his legacy beyond doubt. This doesn’t mean he needs to average 20 points or put up gaudy stat lines. Instead, it means doing what he has always done, impacting winning in ways that transcend the box score. Whether it’s a timely steal, a perfectly executed defensive rotation, or a game-saving pass, Green’s fingerprints will be all over Golden State’s playoff performance.

This prediction banks on the Warriors making at least a Western Conference Finals appearance, driven by Curry’s shooting, Butler’s grit, and Green’s leadership. Along the way, expect Green to silence doubters by showing that his mind for the game still outweighs any physical decline. If Golden State can pull off another miracle run, Green will go down as not only a defensive mastermind but also as the emotional engine who held the dynasty together through its final act.

By orchestrating his best playmaking season in years, anchoring a defense that refuses to crumble under age, and delivering a legacy-defining postseason run, Green has the chance to end his career on his own terms. Whether his bold championship claim proves prophetic or delusional, one thing is certain: Draymond Green will not go quietly into the night. For better or worse, he will shape the Warriors’ fate in 2025-26, just as he has for the past decade.