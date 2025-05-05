The Golden State Warriors prevailed in their tense Game 7 clash with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, picking up a 103-89 victory to advance to the second round. There was a lot of animosity between the two sides throughout this battle, and after the game, it continued, as Draymond Green took a shot at Tari Eason after old clips of him trash talking the Warriors resurfaced.

Golden State and Houston aren't particularly fond of each other, which was made abundantly clear during this series. Eason in particular, though, has not been afraid to trash talk the Warriors, even though it has typically backfired in grand fashion. After a clip of him trolling the Warriors popped back up on social media in the wake of this win, Green offered a simple two-word response.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 spoiled milk,” Green said in a post on X in reply to an old clip of Eason's trash talk.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 spoiled milk https://t.co/5E0dHKPVSd — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Draymond Green, Warriors turn attention towards Timberwolves matchup

It's not a surprise to see Green trash talking now that this series is over, because he was busy doing it the majority of the series. Green drew four technical fouls and two flagrant fouls in this series with the Rockets, as he played his usual aggressive style of basketball. While we have seen Green cross the line in the past, he did an excellent job walking that line against Houston, even with the tension between the two sides.

Now, the Warriors will quickly shift their focus to their next series, which will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games during their first-round series. Game 1 is set to get underway on Tuesday night, as Golden State will have to travel from Houston to Minnesota and get prepared for this contest quickly. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.