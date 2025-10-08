Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green probably does not have much time to dive into baseball, and that is perfectly reasonable. He and other NBA players will watch what they can and enjoy the thrills along the way. But if any of them or other non-MLB athletes, decide to make a prediction, they may want to confirm that they have all their information in order.

Green issued a prognostication for the American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees following Tuesday's wild Game 3, but there was one problem. It is impossible.

“Yanks in 6!” the four-time champion posted on Threads after New York overcame a 6-1 deficit and earned a season-saving 9-6 win in front of the home crowd. An ALDS can only go a maximum of five games before a victor is crowned.

Although the NBA stopped using a best-of-five showdown for the opening round in the playoffs more than 20 years ago, MLB still implements such a format for the divisional round of its postseason tournament. Green made an honest mistake, but one really should not make emphatic social media posts without double-checking.

Article Continues Below

This is the latest instance of a hoops star committing a baseball-related blunder in October — you may recall Joel Embiid's infamous “bases loaded Grand Slam” comment after Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to stun the Yankees in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. In fairness, though, these guys have a lot on their plate at this time of the year.

Draymond Green and the Warriors are preparing for the new campaign, with preseason play already underway. Perhaps his unfamiliarity with the ALDS format should encourage Dubs Nation, for it shows how focused he is on his craft.

Yeah, that might be a reach, but this fan base will surely take whatever positive spin it can get when it comes to the polarizing franchise great. Hopefully, this trivial slip-up will be the biggest Green-related controversy the Warriors and Bay Area have to endure this year.