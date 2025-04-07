The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the trade deadline, when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in one of the biggest trades of the season.

The Warriors seemed to be picking up steam as the fight to stay out of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference and get home-court advantage in a potential first-round playoff series. However, that hot streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday night as the Houston Rockets came into San Francisco and shut Golden State down in a 106-96 win.

Stephen Curry, who came into the game on a heater, was a complete non-factor in this game. He finished with just three points on 1-for-10 shooting and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. After the game, ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler couldn't believe how effective the Rockets were at defending Curry, and he vented about it on The ALL NBA Podcast with Adam Mares.

“He was so off his rhythm and off his game, it was really glaring,” Legler said. “Watching it, it was like ‘how in the world can a player this great be taken out of a game to this extent?' That's really what it was. … I was just really alarmed at what they just did to Steph Curry. There's no other word for it.”

Curry's one basket for the Warriors didn't even really come in the flow of the game. He splashed home a deep 3-pointer at the end of the first half, but was shut off for the rest of the game.

Curry really struggled to break free from the Rockets' length and athleticism on the perimeter, specifically Amen Thompson. Thompson has taken the league by storm this season as an athletic freak and one of the best defensive players in basketball, but Sunday night may have been his most impressive feat yet.

The Warriors are now in the middle of a very muddy playoff picture out West while the Rockets have the No. 2 seed in the playoffs all but secured. After this loss, Golden State is now tied with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 5 spot in the conference. Of course, two of those teams, or maybe the slumping Denver Nuggets, will be headed to the play-in, so the last four games on the schedule are crucial for Curry and company.