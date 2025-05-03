Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was one of many people around the NBA world who expressed their gratitude towards Gregg Popovich on Friday. The legendary San Antonio Spurs coach announced that he is retiring from his head coaching position and will take up a role in the Spurs' front office. Kerr and Steph Curry know more than most just how tough of a coach he was to go up against.

Popovich had his fair share of clashes with Curry and Kerr throughout his career. The two teams defined excellence in the Western Conference for most of the 2010s and both coaches are considered two of the best in the modern era. They helped players like Curry and Tim Duncan climb the all-time ranks and win titles during their dynasties.

Kerr gave his thoughts on the news in his pre-game press conference before the Warriors' Game 6 matchup against the Houston Rockets.

“Pop’s gonna kill me for wearing this shirt… Pop is one of the most important people in my life for many, many reasons.” Warriors coach Steve Kerr with a beautiful tribute to former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich 🙏pic.twitter.com/BNRoog6h08 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Pop's gonna kill me for wearing this shirt,” said Kerr, who's shirt had a picture of the coach on it. “I just want to say thank you to Pop… Pop is one of the most important people in my life for many, many reasons. Most of them go way beyond basketball.”

Kerr and Curry had their battles against Popovich in his career, but showed love to an all-time great.

Kerr will be doing his best to channel Popovich before Game 6 against the Rockets in the Bay Area. The Warriors want to take care of business on Friday night to prevent a Game 7 road trip to Houston. The first-round series between the two teams has been competitive throughout the first five games. However, Curry and the Warriors are out to end things and prepare for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both teams have championship aspirations, but Kerr has more motivation to win the game and make Popovich proud.