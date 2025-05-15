The Golden State Warriors are trying whatever they can to stay alive in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Without Stephen Curry, however, that task is proving to be incredibly difficult.

During Game 5 on Wednesday night, all Curry could do watch and the Timberwolves increased their lead in the first half. So much so that he became a meme instantly.

Fans react to new Stephen Curry meme from Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Late in the first of Game 5, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle hit a big three-pointer and the camera panned over to Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors bench. All Curry could do at that point was watch and shake his head.

At the half, the Wolves led the Warriors 62-47, but Minnesota has increased that lead to as many as 18 in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry underwent an evaluation by the Warriors on Wednesday morning ahead of Game 5. The team reported that Curry has made progress as he recovers from a hamstring strain, but is still not ready for a return to the court. In addition, the Warriors also said he would undergo another evaluation on Saturday before a potential Game 6, but at this point, a sixth game in the series seems unlikely.

Brandin Podziemski is the Warriors leading scorer through three quarters of play with 19 points. Jimmy Butler added 12 points and Draymond Green had 10 points.

Meanwhile, Julius Randle's 19 points has been pacing the Timberwolves, while Rudy Gobert added 15 points and Mike Conley poured in 14 points.