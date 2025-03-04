Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered an apparent head injury during the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Payton was hit in the face bye LaMelo Ball while drawing a charge and appeared to be bleeding. He left the court with a towel over his face before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Warriors have not provided an update on his status, but Payton's condition remains unclear as of now. Losing Payton, who has been a key defensive asset for Golden State, would be a major blow to the team’s already-depleted lineup.

The injury to Payton adds to a growing list of concerns for the Warriors. Earlier in the game, Brandin Podziemski appeared to injure his knee after a drive to the basket. He immediately grabbed at his knee and went to the locker room, but the Warriors later reported that Podziemski has since returned to the bench, offering a glimmer of hope for his status moving forward. With Podziemski out for a brief period, the Warriors will hope the injury is not serious and that he can continue to contribute in the coming games.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who has been battling his own injury concerns this season, rolled his ankle during the game. Despite the discomfort, Curry remained in the game. While it's good to see he continued to play, it's unclear whether the ankle will require further attention after the game.

Payton has been a key defensive presence for the Warriors, and any significant injury to him could be a tough blow. With Payton and Curry both dealing with injuries, the Warriors may need other players to step up in the coming games.

At this time, the Warriors are awaiting further updates on Payton, Podziemski, and Curry's conditions. Fans and teammates will be hoping for positive news in the coming hours, as the team navigates these injuries. Golden State's ability to stay competitive without key players will be a major storyline for the team moving forward.