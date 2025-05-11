The Golden State Warriors have had comfort with possessing the ability to make 3-pointers with Stephen Curry leading the way. However, in his absence, they made NBA playoff history during their Game 3 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Throughout the first 24 minutes of Game 3, the Warriors were unsuccessful on their first five attempts from beyond the arc. They were unable to get any shot from deep to go but still led 42-40 at halftime.

The last time Golden State did not make a triple in the playoffs was back in 2007. This took place during the first round against the Dallas Mavericks, which the team stunned the 67-win squad in six games.

They also became the second team in NBA playoff history to lead at halftime without making a 3-pointer, per Keerthika Uthayakumar. The 2017 Toronto Raptors was the first to achieve this feat.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors after Game 3

It's humorous to see the Warriors not make a 3-pointer in a playoff game after a long streak of doing so since 2007. But considering Stephen Curry's importance in the offense, which he's been a part of since 2009, it makes sense as to why they didn't convert from downtown.

Curry suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of Game 1, which has sidelined him since. The earliest he could return is Game 6, which wouldn't be possible unless both teams have won two games in the series.

Golden State has capable perimeter shooters outside of Curry, namely Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody. Despite not converting from three, the Warriors placed more emphasis on their inside game as they scored 32 points inside the paint.

However, the Warriors will need their best shooters to step up in that area as doing so might be the deciding factor in who comes out on top in Game 3 between them and the Timberwolves. Minnesota's offensive potency with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle can only be somewhat quiet for so long that Golden State will need to be creative with their shot selection on offense.

After Game 3, the Warriors will prepare for Game 4 against the Timberwolves. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.