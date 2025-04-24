The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Houston Rockets in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Houston, and there has been a lot of controversy in the contest. From injuries to hot mics, this game has had it all. During a timeout, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was caught saying something that Warriors fans are a bit skeptical about.

“Keep playing through the contact, physicality,” Udoka said during a timeout. “Don't worry, they're not going to call anything.”

Warriors fans are upset with how the game is being played and the lack of discipline that the Rockets are receiving for it. The “they're not going to call anything” comment didn't help.

“Udoka has encouraged Houston to play reckless basketball for months,” one fan said. “Tonight, that reckless style hurt Playoff Jimmy. This is complete and total Bulls**t.”

A lot of people think that those comments were encouraging the Rockets to foul because the refs aren't going to call it.

“Udoka telling them to just keep hacking Steph cause the refs won’t call it,” another fan said. “Amazing lol.”

If the refs are going to let the Rockets play this style of basketball, then Udoka might be making the right call.

“Udoka was right,” one fan posted. “In the Warriors game before the playoffs, he told the Rockets to play as physical as possible until the refs start calling it. They’re getting exactly what they want.”

A lot of fans aren't surprised that the Rockets are playing this style of basketball. They have seen it from Ime Udoka before.

“Ime Udoka has always been doing sh**s like this all his coaching career,” another fan said. “He has no reputation again.”

People are convinced that the Rockets are a dirty team after watching them take on the Warriors.

“The Houston Rockets. #Liftoff? More like #CrashLanding,” one fan shared. “Ime Udoka is a disgrace to coaching encouraging his player to hurt Steph—zero control, zero class. And those players? Straight up thugs. No ethics, no respect, just danger on the court. Bad for the game, bad for the league.”

At the end of the day, a sure-fire way to stop this would be the referees calling the game fairly. That is if they aren't already doing that. That's up to the fans to decide.

“Ime Udoka even says ‘They're not gonna call everything' so continue playing the same way,” another fan wrote. “It's unethical, it's breaking the rules, it increases the risk of injuries but as long as they dont call it, players and the coach SHOULD NOT BE HELD LIABLE. It's all on the officials.”

The Warriors trailed for the entire game on Wednesday night, and they couldn't get it done. Luckily, Golden State took Game 1, so the series is tied up going back to California. The Warriors have home-court advantage.