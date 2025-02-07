An unparalleled NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Golden State Warriors have locked down one of their best role players for the future. The team has converted two-way 7-foot center Quinten Post to a two-year standard NBA contract, George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN, per Shams Charania.

Post, who has become a key member of the frontcourt rotation over the last month, is logging 14.2 minutes per game for Golden State.

The 24-year-old second-round draft pick recorded six points on 2-of-5 shooting from deep in the Warriors' 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. He was previously on a solid three-game stretch where he saw 21.3 minutes per game and produced 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Averaging 7.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 13 appearances, Post will have an opportunity to continue producing off the bench for the Warriors as they pursue a playoff run in the West.

Warriors bolster the frontcourt after trade deadline

The Warriors have a nice medley of bigs to complement Steph Curry and newly-added star Jimmy Butler, as they prepare for a pivotal second half of the season.

Post will likely be called upon more by head coach Steve Kerr in the team's upcoming games. Kerr has been impressed with Post's development since the start of the season, per Jordan Elliott of NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

“He's just more familiar with the NBA game. The coverages defensively. What are the patterns he's going to see night after night,” Kerr told reporters after Saturday's practice. “He's done a really good job in Santa Cruz improving his pick-and-roll defense, understanding angles, that sort of thing. He's shooting the ball with confidence. I thought his first stint last night was terrific, the first six minutes of the game he knocked down a couple 3s, had a couple assists, a couple more near assists that we just didn't convert.

“But he kept making the right play over and over again, so it was fun to watch him.”

The Warriors have four matchups remaining before the All-Star break, so it'll be interesting to see how the minutes will be distributed now that the organization has made a long-term commitment to Post.