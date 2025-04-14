The last few games of the 2024-25 NBA regular season did not go according to plan for the Golden State Warriors. After going on a hot run of form in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler trade, it looked as though the Warriors were a lock to make the playoffs outright. Instead, a Harrison Barnes game-winner and an overtime thriller loss to the Los Angeles Clippers have knocked down the Warriors to the play-in tournament, a place where they haven't found any success whatsoever.

Nevertheless, the Warriors should still be in a good position to make the playoffs, and their defense could be their saving grace as they look to make another deep playoff run. Draymond Green, in particular, has been in very good form over the past few months, playing at an elite level on that end of the floor and fueling his strong charge atop the Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

While the end to the Warriors' regular-season campaign has undoubtedly left a sour taste in their mouth, head coach Steve Kerr still believes that Green is the head and shoulders favorite to win the DPOY award, although Kerr admitted that he is biased, as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Kerr has always been firmly in Green's corner, and understandably so. After all, the two have been working together to bring much success to the Warriors since the start of the 2014-15 season, and Kerr has witnessed Green's growth in their decade-plus of sharing the same locker room.

Green is the odds-on favorite to win the 2025 DPOY, which would be the second of his career, and he seems to have social media narrative on his side. It'll now be up to the voters if they will let the Warriors' slip-ups as of late to cloud their judgment of Green's DPOY candidacy.

Clippers expose Warriors' lack of size, send Dubs to play-in

The Warriors have been starting Draymond Green at center since acquiring Jimmy Butler, and it has led to plenty of success. But there simply are some matchups that are too much for even Green, an all-world defender. On Sunday, Ivica Zubac and the Clippers flexed their muscle on the Dubs, with LA taking a 42-25 rebounding advantage over Golden State.

At the very least, the Warriors won't have to face a force as fearsome as Zubac in their upcoming 7/8 play-in tournament matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's likelier that they play Zach Edey off the court than for them to have to go big.