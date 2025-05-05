With the Golden State Warriors moving on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's crucial to look at the 103-89 Game 7 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was another big outing from Warriors star Stephen Curry, which garnered the attention of new teammate Jimmy Butler.

Curry scored 22 points on eight of 16 shooting from the field, four of 10 from deep, to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. It would be a slow start for the superstar, going one for seven in the first half, but he had 19 in the second half, especially 14 in the final period, but even when the shots weren't falling, he was contributing in other ways which Butler pointed out according to 95.7 The Game.

“I think that's a true definition of like a, I don't even know what you call it, best player, one of the greatest, is that they impact the game in more than just scoring or shooting,” Butler said after finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in Game 7. “So to be able to guard, to be able to rebound, to find guys when they're open, it's a hard job for him because he always got three people that's on him, and he's always making the right play over and over and over again. But we needed it, and then when it was time for him to make some shots, we needed it. He came through.”

“I think that’s a true definition of I don’t even know what you call it. The best player, one of the greatest. They impact the game more than just scoring or shooting.” Jimmy Butler III on Steph Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/jFYwHug7qk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors' Steve Kerr “blown away” by Stephen Curry

With Curry having the winner mentality for the Warriors in the series win over the Rockets, one person who's still impressed by his grit is head coach Steve Kerr.

“I'm blown away by Steph [Curry's] competitive fight at 37, has been doing this forever,” Kerr said. “[He has] 4 rings, gold medal. Everything he can possibly want, he's got. He has nothing to prove, and yet he's gonna come in and try to prove something every single night. It's amazing.”

“And that's the common theme, the common denominator with all these guys, it's their competitive force, how much they love to play and compete and win in the process of going through it and putting themselves on the line, the fact that these guys continue to put themselves on the line year after year after year. It just blows me away. The competitive spirit and energy, and love for the game. It's beautiful to watch.”

“I'm blown away by Steph [Curry's] competitive fight at 37… [He has] 4 rings, gold medal. He has nothing to prove and yet he's gonna come in and try to prove something every single night. It's amazing.” — Steve Kerr 🙌pic.twitter.com/ChMrZA9uym — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden State starts the quarterfinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 on Tuesday night.