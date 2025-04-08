Even though the Golden State Warriors and Jimmy Butler era has undergone massive success, Gilbert Arenas seems to think the opposite. The majority of his criticism though is because of how elite Stephen Curry has been.

After the latter won Western Conference Player of the Week after posting nearly 40 points per game in a three-game span, Arenas faults Butler for not doing his job.

“You bring Jimmy Butler over to be the second option and you see Steph struggling and you don’t take on the heavy load, it’s really concerning,” Arenas said. “I don’t know what you’re waiting for and I don’t know if you think you can turn it on in the playoffs and just be a super aggressive person.

“Right now, you’re exhausting Steph at this point. To the point where he might not even be fully energized for the playoffs.”

That has been the story for Curry all season long. At age 37, he's been winded and had to carry the team. Luckily, when the Warriors traded for Butler, he was that superstar they needed.

To Arenas's point, Butler won't be an elite scorer but can do everything else. He can open the floor up for Curry and his teammates. In addition, he can get to the free throw line a considerable amount, and still be an elite defender.

Gilbert Arenas doesn't see Jimmy Butler benefiting the Warriors

Although Arenas doesn't seem to be a fan, Butler's impact speaks for itself. The Warriors are 21-4 with him, and they were 13-2 in the first month with Butler on the team.

The statistics might not be there, but ignoring his impact is asinine. Regardless, Arenas remained committed to his point.

“This is one of those games where you’re supposed to be doing you,” Arenas said. “You get all the way to the paint, 90% of every time you drive it’s pass.

“So if you ever paid attention, no one’s actually guarding you like that. Do you think you can turn it on the last five minutes, that’s cool, we know you do that. But the other 43, actually do matter.”

Being consistent for the entire game is necessary and crucial heading into the postseason. However, everyone has seen what Butler can do in the postseason.

Although it's a lot to bank on that happening, history often repeats itself. Plus, Butler is adjusting to the Warriors system. Once he gets fully acclimated, then he'll decipher and discern when to flip the switch and take on the scoring load.