Jimmy Butler was not destined for greatness. He had to grind his way toward a potential Hall of Fame career. The Houston, Texas native became homeless at just 13 years old after his mother kicked him out, was not highly recruited out of high school and barely got drafted in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. The adversity did not stop once he arrived at The Association.

Because he landed on a veteran Chicago Bulls team, Butler's early opportunities were slim, especially on offense. He did not average double-digits in scoring until his third season. The former Marquette standout seemed best suited as a defensive force, and little else. That would have been perfectly fine for the No. 30 overall pick, and a rousing success story when factoring in his background. But Butler was not content.

He developed into a two-way star and elevated every team he played for, culminating with two unlikely NBA Finals appearances with the Miami Heat. The “Playoff Jimmy” legend was born during his time in South Beach, as he elevated his game during the most crucial time of the year. Fast forward to present day, and Butler is still doing that. Only now, he is wearing a different uniform.

Following a tempestuous end to his Heat tenure, the 35-year-old is now revitalizing the Golden State Warriors. A midseason trade has done wonders for both parties, with the former getting his monster two-year contract and the latter earning another chance to inflict damage in the Western Conference. Jimmy Butler recorded 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to help push the Dubs past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

A meeting with the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets in the opening round of the playoffs now awaits. The six-time All-Star wing is ready for the challenge, embodying the mindset that has allowed him to craft one of the more unlikely NBA legacies. Butler posted a video of himself practicing on Instagram, with a caption that reads, “can’t rush greatness.”

Jimmy Butler is the Warriors' X-factor

Those who have followed the 2023 All-NBA Second-Team selection and four-time All-NBA Third-Teamer throughout his career should not expect anything else. He is mentally and physically prepared to boost the Warriors to glory. Butler knows Stephen Curry is “Batman” on Golden State and that Draymond Green is the glue. He respects the franchise's championship tradition and just wants to do his part to help it continue.

His experience, defense and playmaking will all be vitally important versus the Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson-led Rockets. Yes, the Warriors will trust him to score as well, but Butler's value goes well beyond his bucket-making ability. He contains an intensity that melds perfectly with the postseason atmosphere.

And starting Sunday night in the Toyota Center, everyone will see how bright it still burns.