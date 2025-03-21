The Jimmy Butler effect is in full throttle with the Golden State Warriors. Ever since the Miami Heat traded Butler to the Warriors, it’s been a match made in heaven.

The team is 16-2 when Butler plays. His playmaking, defense, and overall championship IQ are essential. It also fits right in with the Warriors' culture.

Either way, people have been speculating that his performances have been because of the additional rest he had. However, Butler quickly refuted that following Thursday’s game.

“No,” Butler said via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “And I didn’t choose to have time off, by the way… But I do feel good. I’m telling you, winning takes care of everything.

“Winning makes all the pain go away. Winning is one of the best things in the world and I’m glad I can be winning here.”

Jimmy Butler is showing out with the Warriors, as opposed to the Heat

He isn’t joking about the rest. The Heat were the ones who suspended Butler for conduct detrimental to the team. All of this took place while he was hoping to have a contract extension.

Still, Heat president Pat Riley was unwilling to meet with him and present Butler with what he wanted. As a result, the latter requested a trade. He initially wanted to go to the Phoenix Suns.

However, that idea was quickly shot down, and they sent him to the Warriors. It could’ve been the best thing for Butler though. Playing alongside Stephen Curry is a blessing for any player.

Not to mention, Draymond Green is a guy who can build the culture and has it established. It has made Butler’s fit feel seamless in The Bay. Funny enough, Green has talked about Butler being the Warriors' title piece.

The record with him speaks volumes to his impact. The 41-29 record is an impressive feat when one looks at where they are without Butler. Golden State was in a play-in spot and routinely in that 11th spot.

Now, they would be a playoff lock this season if the season ended right now. However, they have 12 games remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers on their tail.

Maybe Butler’s rest had an impact on his overall physical health. Whether or not that’s the case, it’s clear that the move wasn’t his decision to make. At the end of the day, the Warriors might need to tell the Heat thank you if they secure that playoff spot.