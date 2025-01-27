Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been suspended indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Butler, who was expected to rejoin the Heat on Monday night for their game against the Orlando Magic after serving a two-game suspension, did participate in shootaround. However, after being informed that he was being moved to the bench in favor of Haywood Highsmith, Butler walked out on the team.

This is now the third time that Butler has been suspended by the Heat amid ongoing talks of him being traded before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Initially, Butler was suspended seven games by the team on Jan. 3 for what was described as “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” The six-time All-Star had made his trade request to the Heat at the time of this suspension, and the organization took exception to his lack of effort in games.

A second suspension was handed down by the Heat to Butler on Jan. 22 for missing the team's flight and planning on attending their game in Milwaukee the following night separately.

Miami once again put out a detailed report as to why they were suspending Butler, simply stating, “We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team.”

This third suspension for Butler now comes without length and essentially ends any hope of the Heat star returning to the court in Miami this season. Butler has made it clear that he wants to be traded, and the ball is now in Heat President Pat Riley's court with the trade deadline just 10 days away.

Several notable teams first appeared on Butler's list of desired destinations. However, the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets do not hold interest in sacrificing assets to make a trade for the 35-year-old work, league sources told ClutchPoints. The Golden State Warriors also aren't willing to move Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and others to acquire Butler.

Although the Phoenix Suns remain Butler's desired destination, with the organization sharing mutual interest, there has not been much progress on a multiteam trade involving Butler and All-Star guard Bradley Beal due to Beal's no-trade clause. Conversations between the two sides are ongoing leading up to the trade deadline.

Whether or not other suitors emerge for Butler is the ultimate question. The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies have also been mentioned as possible landing spots for the Heat star, but recent reports suggest Butler holds no interest in being traded to Memphis. His interest in Milwaukee is unknown at this time.

In a total of 25 games this season, all of which he started, Butler has averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range.

Butler's six-year tenure with the Heat appears to have come to an end after leading this organization to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023.