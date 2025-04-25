The Golden State Warriors have a battle on their hands in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. They are all square with the Houston Rockets, with one win apiece as the series shifts to the Golden State. But things became much more difficult when Jimmy Butler went down early in Game 2 with an injury.

With Game 3 on tap for Saturday night, the Warriors released their official injury report. Butler is listed as questionable to suit up.

Jimmy Butler (pelvis, deep gluteal muscle contusion) is listed QUESTIONABLE for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors, the team says. Butler sustained the injury in the 1st quarter of Game 2 after a collision with Rockets forward Amen Thompson and did not return to the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FQKOY78zMu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the first quarter of Game 2, Butler and Rockets forward Amen Thompson collided. The former landed awkwardly and hit the deck hard. He left the game and did not return.

For Warriors fans who were hoping for a better diagnosis, this not the news they were hoping for. It is not all bad, though.

Butler officially sustained a pelvic, deep gluteal muscle contusion. Both X-rays and his MRI came back clean of any serious concerns. So, he is highly unlikely to miss extended time. But Game 3 looms large in this series.

During the series-opening game, ‘Playoff Jimmy' showed up once again.

Butler scored 25 points on an efficient 10-for-19 shooting. He added seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 95-85 win in Houston. Things did not go nearly as well in the Game 2 loss without Butler.

The Rockets were able to focus their defensive attention on Steph Curry, holding him to 20 points on 5-for-16 shooting. Golden State does not have another offensive threat that will scare any NBA team.

Draymond Green has never been much of an offensive threat. Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have never lived up to expectation. Brandin Podziemski had a breakout season for Golden State, but is still inconsistent.

That puts an emphasis on Jimmy Butler getting back onto the court.

Game 3 is set for Saturday night from the Chase Center. Tip time is 5:30 pm PT.