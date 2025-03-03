The Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets will be squaring off for the second time in a week, as the Dubs look to recover from an upset loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on the road last Saturday. However, there is a little bit of uncertainty about the playing status of star small forward Jimmy Butler, who had just missed his first game since being traded by the Miami Heat to the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler did not see action in the 76ers game because of a back issue, but there's a chance for him to return to action as soon as this Monday night's meeting with LaMelo Ball and company.

Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and his playing status vs. the Hornets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Hornets

The 35-year-old Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the rematch against the Hornets at the moment due to a right mid-back problem, per the NBA's official injury report this Monday morning. It doesn't seem that the injury is anything serious, but it's one that could potentially keep him out for at least another contest.

Butler has not been very productive scoring-wise of late for the Warriors. He only had six points on 3-for-8 shooting in a 128-92 win over the Hornets last week at home before coughing up just five points on 1-for-7 shooting in the 121-115 road victory over the Orlando Magic.

However, Butler appears to be content with his role in Golden State and is okay with simply helping the Warriors fill the gaps on the team. That being said, Butler is very much capable of delivering the goods when needed for the Warriors. He scored at least 20 points in each of his first three games with the Warriors, including a 25-point performance in his Golden State debut.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jimmy Butler is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is maybe.

Warriors injury report

Apart from Butler, the Warriors' injury report ahead of the Charlotte game includes the names of Quinten Post and Jonathan Kuminga. Post is probable with a right ankle sprain, while Kuminga, who has not seen action since January, has already been ruled out as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Hornets injury report

The Hornets, who are on a six-game losing skid, will be without Tre Mann (disc herniation) and Brandon Miller (wrist). Charlotte has also ruled out Josh Okogie (hamstring). Meanwhile, Miles Bridges (illness), Seth Curry (back tightness) and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion) are all given probable labels ahead of the Warriors contest.