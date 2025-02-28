The Golden State Warriors got an impressive 121-115 win against the Orlando Magic, and they were led by the will of Stephen Curry, who finished the game with 56 points and shot 12-for-19 from three. Not many people have played with a teammate who scored 50 points in a game, and Jimmy Butler was one of them until Curry broke that drought.

“Well, Derrick Rose scored 50 when we were in Minnesota together,” Butler said after the game via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “But I was out.”

The highest point total one of Butler's teammates ever had was 46, and it was Pau Gasol when they were on the Chicago Bulls. For Butler, this was his first time being on the good end of someone scoring 50, and now the Warriors are on a five-game winning streak.

“Fun to watch,” Butler said. “Even more fun because it was a huge reason why we won the game. I'm glad I'm on this side of it. When he gets hot, he gets going… You're never out of any game [with Curry].”

It's hard not to give Butler credit for the way the Warriors have been playing since he arrived because Curry has elevated his game. In the last seven games – all the games Butler has played – Curry is averaging 30.6 points and shooting 51% from the field.

Jimmy Butler having fun with Warriors

Even though Jimmy Butler seems like he's got his joy back playing with the Warriors, he's also winning games, which is why he wanted to come to the team in the first place. The Warriors were able to get a win with Stephen Curry being special on the court, and Butler knows that his aura can lift the team on any night.

“He's been doing it for so long now,” Butler said. “In a weird way, isn't it kind of expected by now? …When he gets going like that, it's a big energy boost for everybody in this locker room. It makes everyone want to be great, especially on the defensive side of the floor so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible.”

The Warriors are still climbing for the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and wins like they had against the Magic will be the reason why they got a chance. Butler has flipped this team around since he arrived, and it's left a great effect on the team as they try to finish the rest of the year strong.