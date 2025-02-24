The Jimmy Butler experiment on the Golden State Warriors may be working out better than most people thought, and they're probably playing some of their best basketball this season. There's no doubt that Butler is a winner, but he seems to be in a situation where he enjoys playing, and he's fitting in well. After the Warriors' latest win against the Dallas Mavericks, Butler kept it real as to why it's been a seamless fit so far.

“Honestly — in the most humble way possible — I’m a good fit everywhere,” Butler said via The Athletic. “I am because I’m going to play basketball the right way. I’m going to play my game. A lot of people here shoot a ton of 3s. You don’t see me out there shooting a ton of 3s.

“I’m going to do what I do because what I do helps teams win. I’m gonna guard, gonna get some steals, get to the free-throw line, and I’m gonna hit the open guy 10 out of 10 times. And I think that’s why it works here. The only thing (about his new situation) is wanting to be wanted. I’m wanted here. I’m good with that. And this is where I want to be. Real s—.”

Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals with the Warriors so far, and they look like they have new-formed energy with him on the floor. For him, it's night and day from when he was on the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler knows his role with the Warriors

Things did not end well in Miami with Jimmy Butler, and it looks like he knows what he's expected to do with the Warriors, opposite from when he was on the Heat.