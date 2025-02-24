The Jimmy Butler experiment on the Golden State Warriors may be working out better than most people thought, and they're probably playing some of their best basketball this season. There's no doubt that Butler is a winner, but he seems to be in a situation where he enjoys playing, and he's fitting in well. After the Warriors' latest win against the Dallas Mavericks, Butler kept it real as to why it's been a seamless fit so far.
“Honestly — in the most humble way possible — I’m a good fit everywhere,” Butler said via The Athletic. “I am because I’m going to play basketball the right way. I’m going to play my game. A lot of people here shoot a ton of 3s. You don’t see me out there shooting a ton of 3s.
“I’m going to do what I do because what I do helps teams win. I’m gonna guard, gonna get some steals, get to the free-throw line, and I’m gonna hit the open guy 10 out of 10 times. And I think that’s why it works here. The only thing (about his new situation) is wanting to be wanted. I’m wanted here. I’m good with that. And this is where I want to be. Real s—.”
Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals with the Warriors so far, and they look like they have new-formed energy with him on the floor. For him, it's night and day from when he was on the Miami Heat.
Jimmy Butler knows his role with the Warriors
Things did not end well in Miami with Jimmy Butler, and it looks like he knows what he's expected to do with the Warriors, opposite from when he was on the Heat.
“I see my role clearer than ever,” Butler said. “And that’s the thing. Here, everybody knows their role, and they know where the ball is supposed to go, at what time in the game, and that’s a huge difference-maker. Ain’t nobody fighting for shots. Ain’t nobody doing none of that. You get the ball where it needs to go. In the fourth quarter, you slow the ball down, take good shots, take care of the ball, and that’s what it takes to win in this league at a high level. They’ve done it a s— ton of times.
“This is what I’ve been trying to do in the past X amount of years, but now that we’re here, and we get to mix up playing fast and (slowing) the ball down to make sure that we can win, we can do that too.”
The Warriors are on a mission to climb up to the sixth seed, and if they keep playing like this, they can get there by the end of the season.