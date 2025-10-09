The Golden State Warriors signed Jonathan Kuminga to a $48.5 million contract, ending what was an endless cycle of rumors and trade speculation. With the contract dispute between the Warriors and Kuminga in the rearview mirror, the 23-year-old revealed his true emotions about the resolution.

Speaking in an interview with Marc J. Spears of AndScape, Kuminga would say how he is “at peace” with how everything went down, and even said in general, he is a “peaceful guy.”

“I’m always at peace. I’m a peaceful guy, man,” Kuminga said. “The key is the environment that I grew up in, the environment that I put myself in. There is not a bad life or a better way to live life [than] being in peace. No matter the circumstance, you’ve always got to work towards that peace. You’ve got to find what it is that makes you peaceful. [For me, that’s] my environment, my people, my two beautiful daughters, my family, my parents. I grew up in a family that doesn’t have drama. I never saw my parents get into it. So, besides being around that environment, I’ve just got to be in peace every time.”

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from deep. He would say to AndScape initially that he “didn't have no emotion,” though adding it would feel “blessed” among other traits, even saying he “wasn't stressed” throughout the process.

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga on who helped along the way

With Kuminga believing he is a franchise player for the Warriors, there was worry last season that his role would be lost with the in-season trade of star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. However, the team has always had belief in Kuminga, leading to the contract, as the forward talks about who helped him during the situation.

“The one thing I really appreciate is my teammates,” Kuminga said. “I never heard one of them call me and tell me, ‘Yo, hurry up and do this.’ So, just knowing that people like that, who I go to work with every other day on that floor, have my back, I appreciate that.”

Consequently, Golden State's next preseason game is on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.