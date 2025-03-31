The Golden State Warriors have eight games remaining on the schedule as they hope to clinch a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. However, there are some concerns regarding Jonathan Kuminga, as his status for Tuesday night's game is unclear due to injury.

With the Warriors slated for a Tuesday matchup against the fifth-placed Memphis Grizzlies, the team received an update on Jonathan Kuminga's status. As of Monday, the 22-year-old forward is questionable for the team's next game. Kuminga is trying to bounce back from a pelvic contusion.

The Warriors star missed 31 games this season already due to an ankle injury. During Golden State's 148-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Jonathan Kuminga was forced to leave early after suffering a hard fall.

It was believed he had tweaked his ankle again. However, he's now dealing with a pelvic contusion with just eight games remaining on the schedule. Ideally, Jonathan Kuminga will play on Tuesday but the Warriors may opt to play it safe and give him some time to recover.

Although he's only played in 41 games this season, Kuminga has looked just as good as he did in 2023. This year he's been able to average 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point line.

The Warriors aim to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday night, which could lift them to a full game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Golden State will need Minnesota to suffer a loss on Tuesday evening when they take on the third-placed Denver Nuggets.

Jonathan Kuminga will likely be monitored closely by the medical team to ensure he's ready to go or not. The Warriors will want him to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs as the organization aims for its fifth championship since 2015.