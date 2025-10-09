Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga found peace in his new deal, agreeing to a new two-year extension. However, his role remains somewhat undefined heading into the 2025-26 campaign — which is something head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors will figure out between now and the start of the regular season.

Either way, Kuminga isn't worried about his role with the Warriors heading into the upcoming season, he said, per Andscape's Marc Spears.

“I don’t ask [Kerr] about roles because I know what he is going to tell me,” Kuminga told Andscape. “I don’t waste my energy. I choose not to ask because nobody is going to tell me. It’s whatever. You just have to find ways to do things when you get out there. Make plays, defend. I don’t have a consistent role. I just play a role where I make sure I play defense and run the floor.”

Since Kuminga's rookie campaign — which was the Warriors' last championship season in 2021-22 — cementing a role for on a veterans' team isn't easy amid growth. Still, he's made the most of his opportunities.

“It’s been an interesting fit. He’s made it pretty clear that he wants the ball and an opportunity that a lot of his cohorts get and people that were drafted near him. And we weren’t able to offer that. We were a championship team. We won the title his rookie year [2021-22) and have been in the mix the last few years. So, it’s been tough. I respect the fact that he is competing and fighting in a set of circumstances that maybe isn’t ideal for him. But the thing I keep telling him is he can play a role for us, absolutely, with his size, speed and athleticism.

“He can play an important role on a very good team. He just turned 23 [on Monday]. He has plenty of basketball ahead. One day, hopefully, he will look back on this as a valuable time in his career. But I know he’s frustrated. He’s made it very clear publicly. I don’t mind that, but I want him to embrace the idea that he can be a part of something special.”

Jonathan Kuminga agrees to two-year extension with Warriors

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga agreed to a two-year extension, worth $48.5 million, ending a contract stalemate ahead of the preseason. Kuminga elected for the new deal over opting in to the final year of his deal. In doing so, he waived his no-trade clause, which could come into play at some point during the 2025-26 campaign.

Still, Kuminga is happy to be back with the Warriors.