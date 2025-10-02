SAN FRANCISCO – With Jonathan Kuminga's contract extension finally inked with the Golden State Warriors, the remaining free agent dominoes have fallen into place.

Golden State officially announced the signings of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry, wrapping up an unusually long free agency and allowing the team to get those players into the building.

At Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s press conference Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors general manager expressed his confidence in the roster the team has assembled.

“The addition of Jimmy [Butler] softened the need to go crazy [in free agency] this summer,” Dunleavy said. “I think we've done just enough to take us to another level. Again, I'm really optimistic about this group. Obviously, we'll have to evaluate it as the season moves on. If we need to do something, I think we'll be able to do that. We have the assets, contracts, all those things. But I think we're in a much different spot this year than we were last year.”

How aggressive Golden State will be on the trade market this year depends on their success in the first stretch the season. The Warriors are historically a team that shies away from making moves mid-season, but changed strategy last season. Golden State moved Melton to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schröder before later making the blockbuster Butler trade, the latter being a move the organization, top to bottom, continues to feel great about given the instant success with him.

How Kuminga factors into Dunleavy's view of the roster

In addition to how the Warriors look in the first weeks of the season, the Kuminga element factors into the Warriors' trade calculus as it remains a bit unclear how the team will approach his place in Golden State. With his two-year deal containing a team option, it's clear the door is open for both sides to part ways via trade in the near future.

But according to Dunleavy, he feels like Kuminga is committed to the Warriors, hence his signing the contract extension.

“As far as the team goes and what that contract means, it comes down to how I feel about the team,” Dunleavy said in regards to Kuminga's contract structure. “We're in great shape. Much better shape than we were certainly this time last year, even as much as when we were in the playoffs and lost 4-1 to Minnesota. What that means for the contract structure, we feel like we have a player who can be really good. And I don't feel like there's a need to make a move.”

Still, the Dubs' general manager was honest that their current circumstances can change depending on how the season shakes out. On a team working in the twilight years of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, the focus is on winning right now. Dunleavy emphasized they have the assets and salaries to make a move if needed.

“We'll see how the season unfolds. This time last year, I would have said we need to get better. I don't feel that right now. It could change. And we have a lot of guys on the team that have value around the league and could be traded. But I think the structure is more so for us and the player, and we came to an agreement that works.”

Warriors' free agents should fit right in

As Dunleavy emphasized throughout his press conference, he feels satisfied with the additions in free agency. He cited the shooting and size veteran center Horford brings as well as the proven fit returning combo-guard Melton adds, as additive qualities to the roster. The general manager talked about how the Dubs' playoff run last season informed how they approached free agency.

“Despite Steph missing the last four games and us losing that series, we got a pretty good idea of who we were and where we wanted to go,” Dunleavy said.

“For us to add some more size in the front court while also adding a shooting piece to that to go along with a guy like Quinten Post, so we get Al Horford. And then we felt [we needed something] defensively in the backcourt, especially with what Melton was able to do last year in a short time. Trying to bring a guy like that was something we wanted to do.”

Dunleavy also cited “internal improvements,” with younger guys like Post, Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Trayce Jackson-Davis as important for the team moving forward. But as Dunleavy emphasized, with Butler a full offseason integrated, Golden State will try to build on the run they made toward the end of the season. They're a little behind, due to the holdup with the Kuminga situation, but they'll look to get on track as the regular season approaches.