After battling one another in the 2022 NBA Finals, 19-year veteran Al Horford joins All-Star Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2025-26 season. Horford, 39, will start at center for the Warriors, and he can't wait to play alongside Curry, as he revealed during Media Day on Wednesday.

Horford is looking forward to finding out what it's like to be on the same team as Curry instead of chasing the four-time champion through screens as he has for over a decade, he said, per 95.7 The Game.

“I’m excited just to be on the floor with [Steph Curry] and not have to chase him around and try to contest him. The fact that we’re on the same side is something that’s special for me,” Horford said. I'm really gonna try to take advantage and learn from him as much as I can. He sees the game in a very incredible way. I'm just going to follow suit and lean on him, and lean on Draymond [Green].”

"I'm excited to be on the floor with [Steph Curry]. Not have to chase him around & try to contest him. The fact that we're on the same side is something that's special for me… He sees the game in a very incredible way." — Al Horford

With hopes of capturing his second title after anchoring the defense that secured a championship for the Boston Celtics in 2024, Horford fits head coach Steve Kerr and Warriors' 3-and-D style of play that led them to their last title in 2022. While his field-goal percentage dipped from 51.1% to 42.3% last season, Horford has been 40% or better from three in two of his last three seasons.

Warriors' Al Horford pens a hearfelt letter to Boston

After playing seven of his last nine seasons with the Celtics, Warriors' Al Horford penned a heartful letter to Boston. Horford's work ethic, leadership, and effort was a fabric embedded into the Celtics' winning culture. He was a vital piece of the 2024 championship team, led by its All-Star tandem, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Horford joined the Celtics as a free agent in 2016, as a building block toward the franchise's 18th championship, as he mentioned in his letter.

“From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms. This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and organization. Thank you, Boston,” Horford wrote on social media.

Horford and the Warriors begin training camp this week.