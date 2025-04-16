What can't Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry do from long range? The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player showed once again why he's widely considered the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA when he drained a tough corner 3-point shot during the second quarter of Monday night's play-in game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry initially tried to attack the basket but decided to dish the leather to teammate and Warriors big man Kevon Looney for a reset before getting the ball again and uncorking a shot from deep without any hesitation. The 11-time NBA All-Star even fished a shooting foul from Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. before completing the four-point play with a made shot from the free throw line.

Curry's incredible 3-pointer and the subsequent basket from the charity stripe extended the Warriors' lead to 20 points. However, Memphis was able to gain some ground to cut that lead down to only 12 points at the end of the second quarter. Curry finished the first half with 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting with two 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three assists while Jimmy Butler led Golden State with 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Curry ended the 2024-25 NBA regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds to go along with a 57.2 effective field goal percentage across 70 games.

The Warriors are looking to take care of business at home against Memphis to claim the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. A win over the Grizzlies will set the Dubs up for a first-round showdown in the 2025 NBA Playoffs with the Houston Rockets. Conversely, a loss would mean a do-or-die scenario for Golden State against the winner of the other play-in matchup featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings, which will take place this Wednesday.