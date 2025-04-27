Stephen Curry knew that he was going to be carrying a heavier burden in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, especially since Jimmy Butler was sidelined with his pelvic injury. Time and time again, Curry has stepped up in big moments and games for the Golden State Warriors, and Saturday night was no different.

With this first-round playoff series tied at 1-1 after the Dubs lost Game 2 in Houston, Curry and Co. faced a tough scenario without Butler. As long as Curry is healthy and doing his thing, the Warriors understand they have a chance to win any game, and the future Hall of Famer again willed his team to another key postseason win.

Golden State won 104-93 in Game 3 on Saturday night in San Francisco, as Curry led the way with 36 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in 41 minutes. Steph was 12-of-23 shooting and 5-of-13 from 3-point range, marking his third straight postseason game against the Rockets with at least four made triples.

Steph Curry hits a MASSIVE three to extend the Warriors lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/aCeCHt9dwM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was also a historic playoff performance for Curry, as he tied Kobe Bryant for the third-most 30-point, five-rebound, and five-assist games in NBA postseason history with 37 such games. Only Michael Jordan (51) and LeBron James (95) have recorded more such games than Steph and Kobe in league history.

Curry also surpassed San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker for 10th on the league's all-time postseason scoring list. The Warriors superstar now has 4,053 career points in the playoffs compared to Parker's 4,045 points. Jerry West is ninth on the list with 4,457 points.

After taking control of the series early on with a Game 1 road win, the Warriors understood how important claiming the first game of this series in Chase Center was. Taking a 2-1 series lead compared to going down 1-2 has a major impact on how a playoff series ends, and the Warriors are now in the driver's seat after winning without Butler.

Stephen Curry continues to dazzle in the playoffs, and he has once again put Golden State in a position to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Rockets heading into the fourth game of the series. The Rockets and Warriors will play Game 4 of their first-round series on Monday night.