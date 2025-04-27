A Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets has had its fair share of history. Stephen Curry surpassed Tony Parker for the 10th-most playoff points in NBA history.

Curry is no stranger to the bright lights. He's a four-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, and a regular-season MVP. As good as he is in the regular season, he's even better in the playoffs.

As one of the best shooters of all time, Curry leads the NBA in all-time 3-pointers made. Even in his age-36 season, he's continuing to light up the league.

Luckily, he's been excelling even without Jimmy Butler. However, when the latter is in the game, Curry has been otherworldly. Butler has opened up the floor with his playmaking, decision-making, as well as defense.

The inside-out game is a true threat to every team.

Warriors' Stephen Curry continues to make history

Curry's historic shooting will continue to be a soft spot in the hearts of NBA fans' hearts. However, records are cool but they're not the end goal.

For the point guard, he'll want to hopefully secure a championship. Although their road is tough, they can do the unthinkable. They were in a similar predicament in 2022, and they ended up winning the whole thing.

Could it happen in 2025?

It's unknown but it could be a possibility. No matter what though, Curry can continue to climb into history and cement his status into the record books.

After the Warriors win on Saturday, they'll prepare for Game 4, where the chef can continue to cook. The playoffs will continue, and one of the greatest shooters will continue to do his thing.

At the end of the day, a record is a record. Curry won't make it mean too much. However, his humility has been a big proponent of his success, especially at this stage of his career.