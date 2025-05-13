What's been evident over the past three games became so much more obvious for the Golden State Warriors in the aftermath of their 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their series that now has their season on the ropes down 3-1. The Warriors need Stephen Curry to sustain winning basketball, although in the NBA, it's always difficult for teams to win and make it deep into the playoffs when their best player is absent.

It's not quite clear when Curry would be making his return from the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1. There is some optimism that he can return soon, but suffice to say, he is running out of time to do so, as the Warriors' season will be on the line when they face the Timberwolves on the road on Wednesday night.

The Warriors, however, are keeping mum regarding Curry's recovery timeline, with head coach Steve Kerr refusing to reveal whether or not the 37-year-old star would be healthy enough to suit up for Game 5.

“When are we giving an update [on Curry's injury]? Wednesday, we'll have an update,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steve Kerr avoids a hypothetical question about Steph Curry playing Game 5 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/jTU6T83WLb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is basic gamesmanship; it will benefit no one from a competitive standpoint if they get a concrete answer on Curry's availability as soon as possible. This would then keep the Timberwolves on their toes all the while strengthening the Warriors' resolve, allowing them to remain in that mindset of not having to rely on Curry to keep their season afloat.

Regardless, Warriors fans would want to know if Curry will be healthy for what would be a season-defining clash against the Timberwolves. They are in a state of despondence at the moment, and the news of Curry's return, if it does come to fruition, would reinvigorate that fanbase's hope.

Warriors lose steam in the second half sans Stephen Curry… again

Written off by many in the aftermath of Stephen Curry's injury, the Warriors deserve plenty of credit for making the Timberwolves sweat in Games 3 and 4. Alas, they lost steam much earlier in Game 4 than they did in Game 3; they fell behind by double digits in the third quarter after the Timberwolves popped off for 39 points in the period.

The Dubs simply don't have the firepower to match a full-strength Timberwolves squad without the services of Curry. They will need him to return in Game 5 to rescue their season.