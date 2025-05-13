The Golden State Warriors did what they could to maximize their title contention window this season, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat and signing him to a two-year, $121 million contract extension. The move made an immediate difference and helped the Dubs reach the Western Conference Semifinals. However, their championship hopes have been crumbling since Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter of all-time and most important player in franchise history, suffered a hamstring injury.

That is not a mystery. Everyone knew this squad was in grave danger after he exited in the first half of Game 1 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves and did not return. The Warriors somehow won by double-digits without Curry, but Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and the hungry Wolves bit back and now hold a 3-1 series lead. There is only so much Golden State can do on offense when its legendary point guard is out of commission.

The problem goes deeper than maybe people even realize, though. Curry's 3-point excellence is unparalleled, but his ability to draw multiple defenders and open up the floor for his teammates is also something the Warriors are desperately missing right now. The backcourt, in particular, is enduring a huge drop-off in No. 30's absence.

During the 2025 NBA playoffs, second-year talent Brandin Podziemski has a 52 effective field goal percentage when Curry is on the floor but posts a 26 percent EFG when he is on the bench, per WarriorsMuse. Veteran Gary Payton II sees that number dip from 62 percent to 42 percent. Former first-round draft pick Moses Moody goes from 49 percent to 35 percent. Buddy Hield, the man who played a big role in Golden State's last two postseason victories, has suffered the least from the Curry effect — 63 EFG percentage drops to a 52 EFG percentage.

Can the Warriors extend their season without Stephen Curry?

Offensive slumps were inevitable amid the untimely injury news, but the Warriors' backcourt needs to do more. The Timberwolves smacked the Dubs in the third quarter in a pivotal Game 4 win on Monday night, displaying an overwhelming amount of firepower that Steve Kerr's squad could neither match nor extinguish. Podziemski and Hield must specifically step, given the big minutes they are receiving in this series.

Aside from the team's guards, Jimmy Butler will also have to be more aggressive. Turning back the clock to his Miami Heat heroics is understandably challenging for the 35-year-old, but one monster showing, similar to the 33 points he dropped in Game 3 (five-point loss) could be enough to boost Golden State to a Game 5 triumph. And that may just buy the franchise the time it needs until Stephen Curry returns.

The four-time NBA champion does not expect to play in the must-win matchup on Wednesday, so his backcourt mates must quickly find their shooting rhythm. Minnesota aims to capitalize on the Warriors' misfortune and punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive year, while Curry looks on helplessly from the sidelines. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET in the Target Center.