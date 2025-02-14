Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reflected on his special conversation with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Curry and James led Team USA to gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. After the win, the two celebrated at L'Avenue, which carried into the wee hours on August 11. While there, the two discussed how it all came together.

Curry says they felt a sense of relief over how it all came together in Paris, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“[We talked about] everything that had to go right to be able to celebrate a gold medal,” Curry said. “He had experienced it plenty of times before, but it was a little sense of relief, and it was also like this is exactly what we signed up for.

“And the experience, it over-delivered — not just winning the gold, but getting to know each other better. I've seen him celebrate championships, he's seen me celebrate championships. That was kind of cool to do it together.”

After facing off in four consecutive NBA Finals matchups from 2015 through 2018, Curry and James joined forces at the 2024 Olympics for the first time. They led Team USA through the adversity of facing a 17-point deficit against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals. Then, in the unforgettable gold medal game, Curry drained a series of threes in the final 2:48 led to James doing Curry's “night-night” pose against France.

Stephen Curry on Warriors' LeBron James trade efforts

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry spoke about the possibility of Lakers superstar LeBron James joining him before the NBA trade deadline. After the Mavericks' shocking Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, it seems like nothing is impossible these days. Still, Curry believes James would have fit the Warriors seamlessly.

Curry shared his thoughts on James potentially joining forces with the Warriors, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“Like any talented high-IQ basketball player, whether it's LeBron, whether it's KD, whether it's me, whether it's AD, whoever you put him on any team, you should be able to figure it out,” Curry said. “That's as far as it got from a year ago. Because it sounded outlandish when I first heard about it. I never thought he'd leave the Lakers. And I obviously said I never really wanted to leave here.”

The Warriors beat the Rockets 105-98 on Thursday. They're 3-1 in their last four games, including a 125-111 victory against the Bucks on Monday.