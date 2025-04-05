The Golden State Warriors are riding high on a five-game winning streak. Although point guard Stephen Curry has scored 125 points over the last three games, there is more to the story.

Following the game, Curry made a championship declaration about the Warriors. After that response, the superstar elaborated more on his point.

“We're playing like that,” Curry said via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “We have a lot of work. I've been saying that since this run started. We still have a lot of work to do to finish the year strong. You are seeing an identity on a night-to-night that we understand how to win games.

“Whether it's games where tempo is a lot faster, you got to score or if it's a grind-out defensive game. We've played better in the fourth quarters with leads. All the things that championship-caliber teams do, we've been doing, and it's different than two months ago.”

Two months ago, the Warriors were in the thick of possibly missing the playoffs. However, they ended up trading for Jimmy Butler, which was very beneficial.

For instance, Curry has unlocked another level to his game. With Butler doing all the little things, it has allowed Curry to dominate. Still, it hasn't been all about the guard. The rest of the team has thrived as well.

Stephen Curry sees Warriors' championship expectation

If anyone understands the expectation, it would be Curry. He has won four titles, and his most recent came with some adversity. The team traded for Andrew Wiggins, who proved to be the catalyst.

He had a similar game to Butler. Both players are elite defenders, athletic, good with the ball in their hands, and can play well off of shooters.

With head coach Steve Kerr running the show, the team is firing on all cylinders. Not to mention, assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse has implemented the defense aspect of the team.

Golden State has been Top 10 in defense all season long. The offense hadn't been there until Butler was traded. Once that occurred, there was more balance and consistency within the team.

Either way, the Warriors are in the thick of a playoff spot. They currently hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they are competing with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers to maintain that spot.

With Curry's championship expectation, it could be a repeat of the 2022 season all over again. They might be the most experienced team heading into the playoffs, depending on how far they go.