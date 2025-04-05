The Golden State Warriors continue their torrid run in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler trade, and from the play-in tournament picture, the Warriors have climbed all the way to within striking distance of homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs following their 118-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night — with Stephen Curry having another monster outing.

Curry, who had 37 points in the Warriors' crucial 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, showed no signs of fatigue whatsoever on the second night of a back-to-back against the Nuggets. He's been in a scorching run as of late, and he picked up right where he left off on Thursday, putting up 36 points on 13-24 shooting from the field and 7-15 from beyond the arc.

The 37-year-old Warriors star is showing no signs of aging, and when he's playing like this, his team is very tough to stop. The addition of Butler has unlocked this side of Curry, and as a result, fans are dreaming of another championship run — dreams built on legitimate hope, not delusions.

“The warriors about to sneak a championship! Gsw nation !” X user @JustoHam wrote.

“The warriors are definitely winning the championship this year Curry 2nd finals mvp and added to Goat Convo,” @GgtmDanny added.

“steph, buttler and dray are fs going to win the warriors a ring,” @aussieben furthered.

“steph curry ring number 5 bout to be generational,” @J3ROME_21 expressed.

It's not as if Curry is doing damage by his lonesome; in their win over the Nuggets, Brandin Podziemski was at his best as well, dropping 26 points on 10-16 shooting from the field. Fans believe that he could have a similar impact as Jordan Poole did for the Warriors during their run to the title in 2022.

“Poole-like Podz coming up big to help the warriors win another ring, I've seen the script,” @lone804 wrote.

The league better be very afraid of the Warriors

The Warriors have had this unmistakable swagger ever since they acquired Jimmy Butler via trade. Butler has given the Warriors another capable ballhandler, interior scorer, and someone who can do the little things without being aggrieved by his lack of touches — freeing Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs team to do their thing.

With Butler in the active lineup, the Warriors have gone 21-4, and during that stretch, they have won against some quality teams such as the Lakers, Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks. The league better be very afraid of the Warriors, especially when they have players on the roster who knows what it takes to compete for a championship.