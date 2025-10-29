The Golden State Warriors got another win to add to their stellar start to the season when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 98-79 at Chase Center. Stephen Curry and James Harden, who both joined the league as part of the 2009 NBA draft class, both started for their teams.

Asked how it felt still playing alongside Harden, Curry had a simple answer.

“Nostalgia for sure, but there is still mutual respect and admiration for just the fact that we are still out there doing it,” Curry revealed post-game, per a clip posted on X by Warriors on NBC.

Steph Curry reveals a "special" moment he had with fellow veteran star James Harden just before tonight's game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7SVRkUl5TR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old went on to reveal details about a heartwarming moment he shared with Harden before tip-off.

“I think right before jumpball, I didn’t get to talk to him one-on-one but I pointed at him. I kind of mouthed that ‘we are still doing this,’ you know, certain guys around the league fit that category, especially me and him, Jrue, DeMar in my draft class so, pretty special,” he said, also referencing other notable members of the 2009 class in DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday.

Of course, Curry has faced off against Harden innumerable times. As a matter of fact, out of the 60 games they played against each other until the latest matchup, they were tied 30-30 overall.

The victory means Curry has now edged ahead 31-30 after himself producing 19 points and eight assists on the night off 7-15 shooting. The Warriors saw Jimmy Butler top-score with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds, with Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post adding 12 each, the former off the bench.

For the Clippers, Harden was the top scorer with 20 points and four rebounds, with Kawhi Leonard adding 18 points and five rebounds. Ivica Zubac finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

However, the Clippers suffered due to their shooting accuracy as they went 36.2% from the field and just 18.3% from the three-point line.