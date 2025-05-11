Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat on the bench and watched his squad blow a late lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. There's no question he's itching to be out there to help the Dubs, and it appears that could happen soon.

Steph went through a “strenuous workout” before Game 3 and looked good.

Via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

“About 90 minutes before tip on Saturday night, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went through a pretty strenuous workout on the team’s practice court in the dungeons of Chase Center. It was the clearest initial step in what Curry hopes to be an expedited return from the hamstring strain that has come to define this second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry didn’t push it to full speed, according to a team source. He’s yet to burst or cut or test that left hamstring in a manner that’ll deliver him and Rick Celebrini — the team’s lead medical decision maker — the true information they’ll need on whether the hamstring is healed enough to return deeper in this series. But he went through a medium-speed shooting routine and rode the stationary bike. This was a notable advancement for Curry in his race against time.”

As Slater noted, the Warriors guard didn't do any specific basketball movements like cutting or changing direction. But he is moving around without any pain. That's huge. While hamstring strains can be tricky, Curry is recovering well. With the Dubs trailing 2-1, though, they need him back sooner rather than later.

The veteran suffered the injury in Game 1, but the Warriors still managed to win. They've dropped the last two contests without their franchise cornerstone. Reports indicate Steph could return for Game 6, which doesn't take place until next Sunday, if the Dubs can stay alive, of course. On Wednesday, Golden State said it would reevaluate Curry in a week.

Steph spoke on the injury on Thursday.

Via ESPN:

“This is new, and from all that I'm learning about how quickly you can get back, there has to be a healing process,” Curry said. “You can't accelerate it more than what it's telling you. So it'll be one of those, after a week, really reevaluating every day to understand when it's safe just to even think about playing, let alone how much can you push it.”

The Warriors will be looking to tie up this best-of-seven series on Monday at the Chase Center.